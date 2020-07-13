‘Hanna’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

“Hanna” will be back for another action-packed season.

The drama, based on the 2011 film of the same name, has been renewed for a third season at Amazon. News of the renewal comes exactly 10 days after the second season launched.

The series follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

David Farr, who co-wrote the original feature, will continue to write and executive produce going into season 3.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give ‘Hanna’ a third season,” said Farr of the renewal announcement. “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

“Hanna” also stars Yasmin Monet Prince, Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh, Áine Rose Daly and Gianna Kiehl.

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with ‘Hanna.’”

The series is also executive produced by Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Scott Nemes.

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added “Thanks to David Farr, Tom Coan and the wonderful cast and crew of HANNA for delivering two smashing seasons, and to Amazon for being the best partner anyone could hope for. Strap in for Season three!”