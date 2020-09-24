‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Director Amma Asante to Helm ‘Smilla’s Sense of Snow’ Series for Constantin

Acclaimed British director Amma Asante (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mrs America”) will direct a drama series adaptation of acclaimed novel “Smilla’s Sense of Snow” for German outfit Constantin Film.

Based on the bestselling book by Peter Höeg, and created and written by Clive Bradley (“Trapped”), the series will follows Smilla Jaspersen, whose investigation into the mysterious death of an immigrant Inuit child from the projects evolves into a much grander supernatural epic. Her search for answers sets her on a journey to her native home of Greenland.

The book was adapted as a film by Bille August in 1997, starring Julia Ormond, and produced by Bernd Eichinger and Martin Moszkowicz. Executive producers of the TV adaption are Constantin Film’s executive board members Oliver Berben and Robert Kulzer and the producer is Constantin CEO Martin Moszkowicz. Colin Scully, Alex Westmore and Brandon Zimon will oversee the project for the company.

The studio is expected to present the project to U.S. premium cable and streamers.

Asante said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be helming a show with such a powerful female lead at its center. Peter Höeg’s 1993 novel gave us a potent social commentary, with a heroine ahead of her time, that illuminated themes more relevant today than ever. It was a compelling alchemy for me, and a wonderful jumping-off point for our update into a modern supernatural thriller that asks poignant questions for our times.”

Kulzer said: “We felt compelled to revisit this groundbreaking novel 30 years later because of the extraordinary prescience of its topics and themes. Amma has a brilliant emotional and intellectual grasp of the story and we could not be more excited to go on this journey with her.”

Asante won the BAFTA for outstanding debut for “A Way of Life,” and her feature film credits also include Black Reel award winner “A United Kingdom,” and Palm Springs winner “Belle.”

Asante is represented by Mosaic, CAA, United Agents, and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Nick Hanks, senior EVP business and legal affairs and operations negotiated the deal on behalf of Constantin along with Sarah Santos of Media Strategies International.