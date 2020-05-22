Hana Kimura, Pro Wrestler and ‘Terrace House’ Cast Member, Dies at 22

Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler who was also a cast member on the most recent season of Netflix’s reality show “Terrace House,” has died, Variety has confirmed. She was 22.

Stardom Wrestling, the organization Kimura was part of, issued a statement on the news on Friday.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” it wrote. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

A cause of death was not immediately clear. However, the most recent update on her Instagram story on Friday featured a photo of her with her cat, with a caption that reads “goodbye.” She had also recently posted a series of troubling tweets, one of which, according to a fan translation, read that she didn’t “want to be a human anymore.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported me,” read another message, which also implied that she had been cyberbullied. “I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry.”

Kimura, whose mother, Kyoko Kimura, was also a pro wrestler, made her debut at Wrestle-1 in 2016, winning her first title, the JWP Junior Championship, later that year. She joined Wrestle-1 full-time in 2017, and later left Wrestle-1 to join Stardom in 2019.

Kimura was also a member of “Terrace House: Tokyo,” the most recent season of the Japanese reality show which sees six young adults live together. She joined in the 20th episode, and was part of the current cast before “Terrace House,” like the rest of Netflix’s productions, halted shooting due to the coronavirus pandemic.