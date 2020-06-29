What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Hamilton’ Movie and ‘The Baby-Sitter’s Club’ Launch

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, “The Baby-Sitters Club” debuts on Netflix, and “Hamilton” the movie lands on Disney Plus.

“Home Movie: The Princess Bride,” Quibi, Monday

Tune in for part 1 of Quibi’s DIY makeover of the classic 1987 film. A whole host of celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, and Hugh Jackman, recreated the film’s scenes in at-home segments shot on their phones.

“The Baby-Sitters Club,” Netflix, Friday

Based on the best-selling book series, this new Netflix series follows the friendship and adventures of a group of middle-schoolers who start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Xochitl Gomez play the middle-schoolers in question.

“Hamilton,” Disney Plus, Friday

How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot in the Caribbean by providence impoverished on squalor, grow up to be a hero and a scholar? Well, find out this Friday when Disney releases the film of the original cast of “Hamilton” (Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs etc.) performing on Broadway.

“Hanna,” Amazon, Friday

“Hanna” returns for a second season on Amazon this week. Season 2 continues to follow the journey of titular extraordinary young woman (Esmé Creed-Miles) as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency, and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” NBC, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Even though most people’s 4th of July plans won’t look the same this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still tune in on Saturday evening for the annual firework show.