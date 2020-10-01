‘Hamilton’ Alum Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Sara Bareilles in Peacock Comedy ‘Girls5eva’

The cast of Peacock’s music comedy “Girls5eva” has added another impressive singer to its cast.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” has joined the upcoming series from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino.

She will star alongside Sara Bareilles, who was announced as one of the leads back in August. The show’s kicking off point is the moment when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, which causes its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

Goldsberry will play the role of Wickie, the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the group back in the day. Wickie’s solo career hit a ditch, but she’s determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty. Bareilles is playing Dawn, a former member of Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens.

“This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new,” said Goldsberry. “I’m grateful I get to be in the room with them. I honestly can’t think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women.”

Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for “Girls5eva.” Fey executive produces via Little Stranger, Inc. along with Carlock via Bevel Gears. Jeff Richmond, David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Eric Gurian of Little Stanger will also serve as executive producers. “Girls5eva” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.