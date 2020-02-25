×

‘Halo’ Co-Showrunner Kyle Killen Inks Broadcast-Only Talent Deal With Fox

Will Thorne

CREDIT: FREDERICK M. BROWN/GETTY IMAGES

Kyle Killen, who is the co-showrunner on the upcoming “Halo” series at Showtime, has inked a direct, exclusive, broadcast-only talent deal with Fox Entertainment.

Under terms of the new deal, announced by Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, Killen will develop scripted series for the Fox network via the Chapter Eleven production banner, where he is partnered with Scott Pennington.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Kyle on a number of series over the past decade. He is an incredible talent and that rare voice who is able to write in any genre that interests him. As Fox Entertainment continues to pursue its hand-crafted approach to development, I know working closely with Kyle, along with Scott and Keith Redmon at Anonymous Content, will result in the creation of distinctive programming for viewers,” said Thorn.

Other than “Halo,” Killen is known for creating the network dramas “Mind Games,” which ran for a single season on ABC, and “Awake,” which had a one-season run on NBC back in 2012. His relationship with Fox dates back to the James Wolk drama “Lone Star,” which the network canceled after only two episodes. Killen also wrote the feature “The Beaver,” directed by Jodie Foster and starring Mel Gibson.

“Some of my favorite experiences in television have come from working with Michael, so the opportunity to collaborate with him and the talented team he’s assembled at Fox was a no-brainer for us,” added Killen.

Killen’s deal is the latest in a series of direct agreements that Fox Entertainment has struck with creators. The company adopted the new deal model, which is designed to remove some of the layers from the creative process, in August 2019.

“We’re being really strategic about looking for smart ways to develop the best content without the extreme overhead that comes with a big studio,” explained Thorn to Variety at the time.

The list of creatives who have have direct-talent deals at Fox Entertainment also includes Mara Brock Akil, Jeff Davis and Sarah Watson.

