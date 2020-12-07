Hallmark Channel Announces January ‘New Year New Movies!’ Slate (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Hallmark Channel released its January programming slate, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition announced the graduates of its 2020 Series Scriptwriters Program.

DATES

Hallmark Channel’s newly rebranded January programming event, “New Year New Movies!,” announced five movie premieres: “Taking a Shot at Love,” “A New Year’s Resolution,” “Two for the Win,” “Love in the Alps” and “Snowkissed.” Kicking off the event is “Taking a Shot at Love,” set to debut Jan. 2 at 9 p.m., starring Alexa PenaVega and Luke Macfarlane as a respective ballet teacher and NHL big shot fatefully thrown together. Premiering Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. is “A New Year’s Resolution,” about a morning show producer (Aimee Teegarden) who makes a resolution to be open to more experiences after crossing paths with an easy-going man (Michael Rady). “Two for the Win,” debuting Jan. 16 at 9 p.m., follows the romance between a champion ski racer and local ski instructor, starring Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan. “Love in the Alps,” which chronicles an ordinary guy’s (Brooks Darnell) misadventure and romance with a concierge (Nazneen Contractor) when he is mistaken for a millionaire, premieres Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. To round out the event is “Snowkissed,” about New Yorker Kate (Jen Lilley) who travels to Canada for a writing assignment where she unexpectedly tours the great outdoors with guide, Noah (Chris McNally).

PROGRAMMING

A Ken Burns-executive produced film on youth mental health in the U.S. with the working title “Hiding in Plain Sight: Our Mental Health Crisis” is seeking audio submissions. The two-part, four-hour film series, set to premiere on PBS in spring 2022, is part of a national awareness campaign called Well Beings, which centers on prioritizing mental well-being for young people through the Youth Mental Health Project. The multi-year campaign will also include short-form content, education materials and feature-length docs to address the mental health epidemic in the country. From filmmakers Chris and Erik Ewers, the movie will address issues of stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health issues.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Miley Cyrus and Tony Romo will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Mariah Carey, Andrew Rannells and José Feliciano will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Nick Kroll, Jeremy O. Harris, Sam Hunt and Kaz Rodriguez are tonight’s guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Cliff “Method Man” Smith will appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” and Meryl Streep and Chris Stapleton will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

INITIATIVES

The National Hispanic Media Coalition announced the graduates from its 2020 Series Scriptwriters Program: drama and comedy writer Yasmine Campbell, comedy writer Carmen Corral, drama writer Keenan Duke, drama writer Meredith Garcia-Painter, comedy writer Henry Alexander Kelly, drama writer Solange Morales, drama writer Luis Ramón Quintero, drama writer Jorge Rivera, dramedy writer Paola Tapia-Limon and comedy writer Jorge Thomson. The writers’ program, guided by former NBC vice president of script development Geoff Harris, allows fellows to pitch their scripts to industry leaders. Since its inception, alumni have gone on to write for series such as “The Flash,” “Umbrella Academy” and “Selena: The Series.”