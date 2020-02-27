×

Haley Joel Osment, ‘Hunger Games’ Alum Jena Malone and Clara Wong Join ‘Goliath’ Final Season (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

It doesn’t take a sixth sense to realize that Amazon is looking to send “Goliath” off with a bang.

The Billy Bob Thornton-led legal drama has added a trio of players for its upcoming fourth and final season, Variety has learned exclusively. The three in question are Haley Joel Osment in a recurring role, and “Hunger Games” star Jena Malone and recent “Billions” alumna Clara Chen as series regulars.

News of their casting comes roughly four months after “Goliath” was picked up for a season 4 swan song by Amazon. The final season will see Billy McBride (Thornton) taking on a case that tackles a timely global crisis impacting an entire generation.

Osment, who recently guest starred on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” and will next appear in the final season of Hulu’s “Future Man,” joins the cast Dylan Zax. Dylan is described as the weakest link in the Zax family and someone who isn’t the brightest or the most ambitious.

Wong, whose recent credits include “The Assistant” and the Netflix sci-fi thriller “The I-Land,” will play Kate Zax, a dedicated chemist for the family business — one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Kate struggles to reconcile her loyalty to her family with her own sense of morality.

Malone will play Samantha Margolis, the managing partner and de facto head of the white-shoe law firm Margolis & True and the daughter of one of the founding partners. Samantha has much to prove under tremendous adversity while dealing with debilitating health issues. The role furthers Malone’s relationship with Amazon, which extends to last year’s Nicolas Winding Refn series “Too Old to Die Young.”

“Goliath” also stars Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, and Julie Brister. The series is from Amazon Studios and executive producers Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner. It was co-created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

Season 4 of “Goliath” is slated to premiere later in 2020.

