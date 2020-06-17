‘Hair Love’ Creator Matthew Cherry Inks First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Matthew Cherry has signed a first-look development deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Cherry is best known for his Academy Award-winning project “Hair Love,” an animated short film about an African-American father attempting to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Under terms of the multi-year deal, Cherry will develop new television programming for all platforms, including cable and streaming. He will produce the future series via his company, Cherry Lane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, depending on the platform. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the series outside the U.S.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity,” Cherry said. “It’s an important time to be a Black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community.”

His first feature film, “The Last Fall,” debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2012. His follow-up feature, “9 Rides,” which was shot entirely with an iPhone 6s, premiered at SXSW in 2016. Cherry’s additional television credits include directing episodes of “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish,” “The Unicorn,” “Saved by the Bell” and “The Last O.G.,” as well as writing and directing the web series “Almost 30” and “Almost Home.”

Cherry began his entertainment career in 2007, after playing wide receiver in the National Football League. He is repped by ICM, Blue Key Management, and The Law Offices of R. Vaughn Gill