Hagen Mills, ‘Baskets’ Actor, Dies at 29 in Attempted Murder-Suicide

Hagen Mills, an actor best known for his role in the pilot of “Baskets,” died in an attempted murder-suicide on Tuesday. He was 29.

Mills was discovered by police when officers responded to reports of a shooting in Mayfield, Ky. After investigating, it was determined that Mills had held his four-year-old daughter with Erica Price and Price’s mother at her home. Upon her arrival, Mills shot and wounded Price before turning the gun on himself. Price has been treated at a hospital and is in stable condition. Her mother and daughter, who were not physically harmed.

Mills began acting in short films in 2011. In 2016, he played the role of Lucky in “Renoir,” the first episode of FX’s black comedy series “Baskets,” starring Zach Galifianakis. Most recently, Mills had a supporting role in the independent horror film “Starlight,” which is set to release on Aug. 4.

More to come.