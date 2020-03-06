×

Hachette Drops Woody Allen Memoir After Staff Walk-Out, Decision Was 'a Difficult One'

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Woody Allen
CREDIT: Sundholm,Magnus/action press/REX/Shutterstock

A day after a dozen staffers staged a walk-out to protest the publisher’s upcoming release of Woody Allen’s memoir, Hachette Book Group has decided to drop the book, “A Propos of Nothing,” which was originally scheduled for sale in April.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one,” said a Hachette spokesperson in a statement. “At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard.

“Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG.”

More to come…

