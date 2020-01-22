×

HA Comedy Festival Sets Lineup, HBO Max Comedy Special

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anjelah Johnson'The Curse of La Llorona' Film Premiere, Arrivals, The Egyptian Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The newly launched HA comedy festival backed by WarnerMedia and New Cadence Productions has set its dates, talent lineup and plans for a special to air on HBO Max.

The festival, to be held Feb. 21-23 in San Antonio, Texas, is designed as a showcase for Latinx comedians. It’s part of a first-look development pact that New Cadence signed with WarnerMedia last year. The hope is that the festival will turn into a source of comedy programming for HBO Max and other WarnerMedia outlets.

Rising stars Mark Viera, Gina Brillon, Carmen Lynch, Carlos Alazraqui, Monique Marvez and Jesus Trejo are set to appear in the HBO Max special, to be recorded on the final night of the festival. Anjelah Johnson will host.

Other highlights of the festival’s program roster include the premiere of zombie movie spoof “Witness Infection” from producers Carlos Alazraqui and Jill-Michele Meleán, and a performance of “Prinze,” the one-man show about the life of Freddie Prinze starring Jose Sonara. Carmen Carrrera of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will host the “Comedy Chingonas” showcase featuring Brillon, Meleán, Marvez, Lynch, Aida Rodriguez, Debi Gutierrez, Shayla Rivera and Vanessa Gonzalez.

“Championing new voices is a part of our fabric,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max, and President, TNT, TBS & truTV. “The Latinx community is vibrant and rich with talent, yet not reflected in the mainstream enough. Partnering with NCP and the HA Festival, we hope to change that and find the next great comedians.”

Jeff Valdez, producer and New Cadence partner, previously spearheaded the Latino Laugh Festival in San Antonio for several years in the mid-1990s in partnership with Showtime. That effort helped give a career boost to Gabriel Iglesias, among others. Target, WarnerMedia Entertainment and its parent company AT&T are on board as sponsors.

“We’re thrilled to present a new mainstream comedy festival featuring an incredible lineup of Latinx talent that connects us all and proves that funny is funny,” said Valdez. 

More TV

  • Anjelah Johnson'The Curse of La Llorona'

    HA Comedy Festival Sets Lineup, HBO Max Comedy Special

    The newly launched HA comedy festival backed by WarnerMedia and New Cadence Productions has set its dates, talent lineup and plans for a special to air on HBO Max. The festival, to be held Feb. 21-23 in San Antonio, Texas, is designed as a showcase for Latinx comedians. It’s part of a first-look development pact [...]

  • Alex Cross

    Alex Cross TV Series in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

    James Patterson’s Alex Cross could soon be coming to the small screen. Variety has learned exclusively that Amazon is currently developing an Alex Cross TV series, based on the novels starring the character written by Patterson. Throughout the book series, Cross works as a detective, FBI agent, and psychologist in Washington D.C. There is no [...]

  • Scott Z. Burns

    Apple TV Plus Nears Series Order for Scott Z. Burns Climate Change Anthology (EXCLUSIVE)

    Apple TV Plus is nearing a series order for “Extrapolations,” a new climate change anthology from Scott Z. Burns, the writer, director and producer known for “An Inconvenient Truth” and “The Report,” Variety has learned exclusively. The streaming platform is developing the anthology with an eye toward a series order, amid a competitive bidding situation. [...]

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Boss

    How 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Will Sync Up for Its 2020 Crossover

    Nearly a year after “Grey’s Anatomy” made television history by becoming the longest-running primetime medical drama, the ABC series is taking on a new challenge on Thursday, Jan. 23: becoming more immersed with its spinoff, “Station 19,” for a more unified two-hour weekly block. But while there are natural ties between the two dramas, trying [...]

  • Guinan Picard Whoopi Goldberg Patrick Stewart

    Patrick Stewart Invites Whoopi Goldberg to Join 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2

    In an emotional moment on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Patrick Stewart invited Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” reprising her character of Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Goldberg — who quickly and gladly accepted — appeared to be totally surprised by Stewart’s offer, [...]

  • Allison Brightman CBS

    Allison Brightman Named CBS TV Studios' Head of Business Affairs and Operations

    Veteran CBS Television Studios business affairs executive Allison Brightman has been elevated to executive vice president of business affairs and operations at the studio. She succeeds Dan Kupetz, who is joining 20th Century Fox Television to lead its business affairs unit following the retirement of Fox’s Howard Kurtzman. “Allison’s skill sets are extraordinary,” said Deborah [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad