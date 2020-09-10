Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Goop Lab” is open again at Netflix.

The docuseries based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness empire Goop has been greenlit for a second season at the streaming giant, Variety can report exclusively.

“The Goop Lab” will return for another round of six, 30-minute episodes focused on sex, intimacy, and female empowerment. Production has yet to commence on season two, and a release date has not yet been set.

Paltrow returns a one of several hosts of the series, and an executive producer alongside Goop editorial director Elise Loehnen and Shauna Minoprio. The show is a co-production with Boardwalk Pictures, who has attached Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard as EP’s.

The first season took topics covered in depth on Goop — from the female orgasm to psychedelics to energy healing — and adapted them as shorts, led by a range of doctors, alternative medicine practitioners and the staff of Goop.

Much like anything Paltrow does in the arena of lifestyle and wellness, the show was polarizing and garnered accusations of peddling pseudoscience. In February, Paltrow took it in stride and attributed the controversy to clickbait culture.

“I will never understand the level of fascination and projection. But we don’t want to not change the conversation just to please everybody,” Paltrow told Variety at the time. “We do what we do in total integrity, and we love what we do. It doesn’t even matter, really, that some are trying to get attention for writing about us.”

Currently valued at $250 million, Goop has grown exponentially from its original form, an email newsletter offering beauty and travel tips that Paltrow conceived in a kitchen in London. At present, Goop has an expansive podcasts business, full retail ranges in fashion, cosmetics and home goods, and (pre-COVID) an international live events business that gathered Goop followers from around the globe.

“What I think is great is that we are a brand that people feel strongly about,” Paltrow said in February. “One way or the other.”