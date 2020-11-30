Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Psychological Thriller Series ‘Surface’ at Apple From Veronica West

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a drama series starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Variety has learned.

The series is titled “Surface” and hails from writer and executive producer Veronica West. Plot details on the series are being kept under wraps except to say that it is a psychological thriller. It will consist of eight episodes with production slated to begin next year.

Along with West, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will executive produce via Hello Sunshine. Mbatha-Raw will co-executive produce. Apple Studios will produce in association with Hello Sunshine.

The series keeps Mbatha-Raw in the Apple fold, with the British actress having starred in the first season of the streamer’s flagship drama “The Morning Show,” which stars and is executive produced by Witherspoon. She is also known for starring in the Emmy-winning “Black Mirror” episode “San Junipero.” Her feature credits include projects “The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Curtis Brown Group.

West most recently developed the Hulu series adaptation of “High Fidelity” starring Zoe Kravitz. She will also co-executive produce the upcoming “Dexter” revival at Showtime. Her other writing credits include “Bull,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Hart of Dixie.”

She is repped by Management 360.

“Surface” is the latest Hello Sunshine project to find a home at Apple. In addition to “The Morning Show,” Apple currently airs the drama “Truth Be Told,” which Hello Sunshine produces. Apple has also ordered the competition series “My Kind of Country” from the company.