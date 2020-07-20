‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios

“grown-ish” star and executive producer Yara Shahidi has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios.

As part of the deal, Shahidi is forming a production company with her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi. The company is called 7th Sun. Under the deal, 7th Sun will develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast. The Shahidis have brought on NBCUniversal alum Lajoie St. George to lead development for 7th Sun.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Yara said. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

Shahidi originated the role of Zoey Johnson on the critically-acclaimed ABC comedy series “Black-ish” before going on to star in the spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform in 2018.

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since ‘black-ish,’” said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series ‘grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”

In addition to her roles on “black-ish” and “grown-ish,” Yara’s other credits include shows like “The First Family” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.” She was also a co-executive producer on the Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love.”

“Yara is a force,” said Kenya Barris. “She is insanely talented, unreasonably smart and hardworking beyond compare. I’ve called her ‘McMogul’ for years and seeing all that she has accomplished should come as no surprise to anyone that knows her. This deal is just the beginning for Yara, and I’m excited to see where she takes this next chapter and the storyteller she becomes.”

The Shahidis are repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Nord.