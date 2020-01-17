×

‘Grown-ish,’ ‘Good Trouble’ Renewed at Freeform

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Freeform

Freeform has renewed comedy “Grown-ish” for a fourth season, a day after its season 3 premiere, and drama “Good Trouble” for a third. The pickup announcement was made at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day.

Freeform is a megaphone for stories that deserve to be told and a place where the world’s biggest and most influential audience comes for provocative narratives and boundary-pushing storytelling,” said network president Tom Ascheim while announcing the renewals. “We are proud to be home to bold, deliciously entertaining original content that continues to reflect the lives of our discerning, vocal and passionate viewers.”

Grown-ish,” which comes from Kenya Barris, is a spinoff of ABC family comedy “Black-ish,” centered on eldest Johnson daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she navigates collegiate life. The current season sees the central gang of characters return as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year.

The series also stars Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Deon Cole. “Grown-ish” is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Good Trouble” is itself a spinoff of “Fosters” and follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, as Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge.

The series also stars Tommy Martinez as Gael, Sherry Cola as Alice, Zuri Adele as Malika and Roger Bart as Judge Wilson.

“Good Trouble” is co-created and executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.

