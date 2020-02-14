TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ Tie, ABC Takes First Place

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Young Sheldon” tied for first place in the broadcast ratings charts on Thursday night, while ABC came out on top in the network race.

Both “Grey’s” and “Young Sheldon” scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, which represents no movement week-to-week for “Sheldon,” and only a slight downtick for “Grey’s.” The CBS comedy emerged as the most watched show on the night with 8.8 million total viewers, while the ABC drama drew 5.5 million pairs of eyeballs, the same as last week.

“Grey’s” spinoff “Station 19” had kicked off the night solidly on the Disney-owned network with a 0.9 rating and just under 6 million total viewers. Later on, “A Million Little Things” held firm in the 10 p.m. slot, scoring 0.6 and 3.7 million total viewers.

The rest of CBS’s lineup was up week-to-week, with the exception of “Tommy.” “The Unicorn” jumped 15% to a 10-week high 0.8 rating and 6 million viewers, followed by “Mom” with the same rating and 6.2 million viewers, a six-week rating high. “Carol’s Second Act” ticked up to a 0.6 and 4.9 million viewers, followed by “Tommy” which didn’t lose all that much ground from its series premiere, coming in with a 0.4 rating and 4.4 million viewers.

More to come…