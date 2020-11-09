What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Crown’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, two of the biggest shows on television in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Crown” return for new seasons.

“Industry,” HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

This new drama, from director Lena Dunham and first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London. It is described as an insider’s view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of outsider Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold).

“A Teacher,” Hulu, Tuesday

“A Teacher” follows Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson), as they navigate the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship. It is based on the indie movie of the same name by Hannah Fidell, who also serves as writer, director and executive producer on the limited series.

“Dash & Lily,” Netflix, Tuesday

One of Nick Jonas’ first gigs as an executive producer, “Dash & Lily” is the story of a whirlwind Holiday romance between cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis). It’s based on the YA book series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares” from bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive Black Lives Matter protests across the country, “Grey’s Anatomy” has plenty to sink its teeth into as it heads into season 17. Tune in Thursday night for the season premiere.

“The Crown,” Netflix, Sunday

“The Crown” returns for season 4 this weekend, as two box office characters join the show. This season introduces Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) to the fray, further disrupting Queen Elizabeth’s (Olivia Colman) shaky relationships with her family.