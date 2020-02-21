TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Reach Four-Week Viewership High

“Grey’s Anatomy” and its “Station 19” both drew their largest total audiences in four weeks on Thursday night.

“Station 19” ticked up from a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 last week to a 1.0 this time around, drawing 6.3 million total viewers, a 4% bump. One hour later, “Grey’s” came in at a 1.1 and 6 million, a 7.5% jump from last week. “A Million Little Things” rounded off the night even for the Disney-owned network at a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

“Young Sheldon” scored the largest audience on the night with 9 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, almost exactly the same numbers as last episode. Both “The Unicorn” and “Mom” ticked down from their multi-week high 0.8 rating. The two shows came in at a 0.7 this time around, drawing 6 million and 6.2 million viewers respectively. “Carol’s Second Act” and “Tommy” held steady, scoring a 0.6 and a 0.4.

The majority of the shows in NBC’s Thursday night comedy lineup improved week-to-week. “Superstore” rose to a 0.7 and 2.7 million viewers, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” jumped to a 0.6 and 1.9 million, and “Indebted” ticked up to a 0.4 and 1.6 million. “Will & Grace” matched “Indebted” with a 0.4 and just over 2 million pairs of eyeballs. “Law & Order: SVU” came in even at a 0.7 and 3.4 million viewers.

There wasn’t much movement on the Fox front Thursday night, as “Outmatched” and “Deputy” posted the same 0.5 rating as last week, with the former drawing 2 million viewers and the latter 3.3 million. “Last Man Standing” rose fractionally to a 0.7 and 3.6 million viewers.

Finally on the CW, “Riverdale” spinoff was even week-to-week at a 0.1 rating and around 540,000 total viewers.