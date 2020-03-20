TV Ratings Surge as ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘ Station 19,’ ‘Superstore,’ and ‘ Will & Grace’ Hit Season Highs

The TV ratings surge, which seemingly can only be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, continues, as a quartet of shows all drew season high viewerships in Thursday night.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” and its “Station 19” spinoff smashed their viewership records for the season, drawing 7.1 million and 7.5 million respectively. Their previous Live+Same Day highs were 6.7 million and 7 million. They both also registered season highs ratings-wise, coming in at a 1.5 and a 1.3. “A Million Little Things” benefited from its strong lead-in to post a eight-week high 0.7 rating and 4.2 million viewers.

NBC has an equally rosy night, with two of its comedies reaching new viewership heights. “Superstore” drew a season 5 high 3.8 million viewers (and a season high 0.9 rating), while “Will & Grace”‘s 2.8 million figure was also the largest for its final season so far (as was its 0.7 rating). “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” matched it season high rating with a 0.7 and 2.5 million viewers. “Indebted” delivered a freshman season high 0.5 and 1.9 million viewers, followed by an NBC News coronavirus pandemic special which led the night at a 0.9 and 4.2 million viewers.

Over on Fox, “Last Man Standing” scored an eight-week high 0.8 rating and 4.6 million viewers. “Deputy” scored a 0.6 and 4 million viewers, its highest tally since Jan. 9. “Outmatched” rounded out the night with a 0.6 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

“Katy Keene” continued its run at a 0.1 rating and 515,000 total viewers on the CW, followed by “Legacies” with a 0.2 and 642,000.

CBS aired only reruns on Thursday night, with a “Young Sheldon” replay coming in at a 0.8 and 6.7 million viewers, followed by another “Young Sheldon” episode and a “Mom” replay both at a 0.7. Reruns of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Tommy” scored a 0.5 and a 0.4 respectively.