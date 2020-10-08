‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Honor Essential Workers, Show PPE in New Promo

Both “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” are dedicating their upcoming seasons to the essential workers who have worked so hard to keep Americans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new crossover promo, the ABC shows splice their own footage together with photos of the real-life heroes working in hospitals across the country. In addition to the touching tribute, this is the first time that “Grey’s Anatomy” or “Station 19” have shown their characters wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks and hazmat suits.

“This season, our work is dedicated to the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day to try to save ours,” Krista Vernoff, the showrunner and executive producer for both shows, said in a statement. “Wear a mask, save someone else’s life.”

In an interview with Variety last week, Vernoff talked about how the shows will cover coronavirus this season, and detailed how different “Grey’s Anatomy” will be because of the safety protocols.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo also shared her appreciation for essential workers on Instagram, writing: “Since we shut down filming, 7,000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing… this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover premiere event airs Nov. 12 at 8/7 p.m. central with the premiere of season 4 of “Station 19.” At 9/8 p.m. central, season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” kicks off with a two-hour episode.

Watch the full promo below.