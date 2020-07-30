‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Promote Three Cast Members to Series Regulars

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” have promoted three cast members for their upcoming seasons.

Richard Flood and Anthony Hill will now be billed as series regulars in Season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,” while Stefania Spampinato will also appear as a series regular in Season 4 of the firefighter spinoff, “Station 19.”

Flood had been a recurring character on the most recent season of “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Cormac Hayes, a new pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. After not seeing eye to eye, he eventually took a liking to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) when the two bonded over being widowed, earning him the nickname of “McWidow.”

Hill appeared in a guest role on “Grey’s Anatomy” last season, playing Dr. Winston Ndugu, who reconnected and had a steamy hookup with Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) at a medical conference, after knowing each other from back in the day when he had worked under her as a resident at Tufts.

With both actors’ roles being upped, it seems love could be in the air for both Meredith and Maggie in the upcoming season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Spampinato was first introduced to “Grey’s” fans in Season 14, and has continued her recurring role as Andrew DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister ever since. After a recurring arc on the last season of “Station 19″ where her character began dating Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre), Spampinato will join the firefighter series in a regular capacity for the upcoming season.

“I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ families,” showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff said in a statement. “They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers who are eager to write more for them.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” is known for its revolving door of characters throughout the years, which have kept storylines fresh and add to the longevity of the series. It’s currently the longest-running medical drama in television history. The upcoming season will be the first without original cast member Justin Chambers, who had played fan-favorite Dr. Alex Karev, since the pilot in 2005, and chose to depart the show in the middle of of Season 16.

Flood was recently seen in Showtime’s “Shameless,” and is repped by More-Medavoy Management, Gersh and Denton-Brierly.

Hill, who recently had a pivotal role on HBO’s “Watchmen,” was part of Shondaland’s ABC drama, “For The People,” and is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Spampinato, who is best-known for her role on “Grey’s,” recently appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Ford vs. Ferrari” and starred in the Italian blockbuster “Il Giorno Più Bello Del Mondo.”