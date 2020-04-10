TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale Scores 1-Year Audience High

“Grey’s Anatomy” was forced to cut its season short due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the season 16 finale scored a decent audience given the circumstances.

The finale topped Thursday night with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 (the same score as last week) and 7.3 million total viewers, which represents the show’s largest audience since March 2019. Meanwhile its spinoff series “Station 19” delivered a season high 1.3 rating and a whopping 7.5 million viewers, its largest viewership tally ever. “How to Get Away With Murder” rounded off the night with a 0.6 and 3 million viewers, the same score in both demos as last episode.

