×

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Cut Short by Coronavirus

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Let's All Go to the Bar" - Jo becomes a safe haven volunteer and gets a call that a baby has been dropped off at Station 19. Meanwhile, Meredith moves forward with her life after facing the medical board. Jackson takes a big step in his budding romance with Vic, while Bailey and Amelia swap pregnancy updates on the fall finale of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)ELLEN POMPEO
CREDIT: ABC

ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is shortening its 16th season in response to the real medical danger posed by coronavirus.

The network announced Friday that the season finale of the long-running series will now air on April 9, which will be the 21st episode of the season. “Grey’s Anatomy” has typically aired 24 or 25 episodes per season the last several years.

Per ABC, there are no plans to film any additional episodes for the 16th season and the shift will not affect the season finale of “Station 19” nor the series finale of “How to Get Away With Murder,” which will still air on May 14. It was announced last year that the show had already been renewed for a 17th season. “Grey’s Anatomy” is already the longest-running primetime drama in television history as well as the longest-running medical drama.

The series stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti. Longtime series regular Justin Chambers exited the show earlier this season. 

This marks the latest ABC programming move in light of the ongoing global pandemic. Earlier Friday, the network announced that it was spreading out episodes of “American Idol” to maximize its place on the schedule rather than airing multiple episodes in the same week as originally planned. The move came as the show will likely be forced to scrap its traditional live shows, as large gatherings are currently banned throughout most of the United States in order to slow the spread of the virus.

More TV

  • GREY'S ANATOMY - "Let's All Go

    'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Cut Short by Coronavirus

    ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is shortening its 16th season in response to the real medical danger posed by coronavirus. The network announced Friday that the season finale of the long-running series will now air on April 9, which will be the 21st episode of the season. “Grey’s Anatomy” has typically aired 24 or 25 [...]

  • Mark Rylance Oscars 2016

    'Bridge of Spies' Actor Mark Rylance Leads Union Drive for Coronavirus Relief Donations

    U.K. entertainment industry union Equity has pledged £1 million ($1.2 million) to support its members who have been affected by the pandemic-induced industry shutdown. Equity is asking for more donations, stating that the vast majority of its members earn modest sums and do not have savings as a fall-back option. The appeal for further donations [...]

  • Making the Cut Amazon Prime Review

    Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's 'Making the Cut': TV Review

    Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back together on TV, but their new show is not exactly a return to form.  The former stars of “Project Runway” — the sturdy fashion-design competition that, too big to fail, now makes its way without them — come to Amazon Prime Video with “Making the Cut,” a show [...]

  • The Pennybox LTC Sandra Pennington

    How DIY Gear Is Helping Camera Crews Get the Job Done and Changing the Industry

    Cinematographers and their camera crews often tweak equipment to fit their needs. Sometimes it results in Garrett Brown inventing, designing and building the Oscar-winning Steadicam, or Nic Sadler developing the Artemis Director’s Viewfinder, which earned him an Engineering Emmy. But DPs and camera assistants regularly create tools and accessories to help them and their colleagues become [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - “American Idol” returns

    'American Idol' Shifts Schedule on ABC as Live Shows Remain in Question

    ABC is shuffling the schedule of “American Idol” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The broadcaster will air pre-taped episodes on both March 29 and April 5 rather than airing both episodes in the same week. Live shows were set to begin April 6, but that is no longer the case. The singing competition series is [...]

  • MipTV Online Plus Initiative Launches

    MipTV Online Plus Features Showcases, Pitches, Presentations

    Reed Midem launches its MipTV Online Plus initiative Monday as a digital alternative to the conference that was scheduled to open on the same day in Cannes, but it includes many of the elements that were planned for the physical event. The streamed sessions will kick off Monday at 9.30 A.M. CET with the invitation-only [...]

  • Luis-Fonsi-and-Sergio-Ramos

    Intl TV Newswire: LaLiga Fest Details, Dancing Ledge Promotes, Red Arrow Deals

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Spain’s LaLiga announces details of Saturday night’s LaLigaSantader Fest; Argentina’s INCAA updates: Red Arrow wheels and deals; and Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions promotes Chris Carey to managing director. La Liga, Universal Music Team for LaLiga Santander Fest More than fifty artists and high-profile soccer players have united remotely to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad