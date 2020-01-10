×

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Justin Chambers Exits Series After 15 Years

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Justin Chambers'Grey's Anatomy' presentation, Arrivals, Paleyfest, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Mar 2017
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin Chambers is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” after 15 years on the ABC series.

Chambers plays Alex Karev in the series, who started off as a surgical intern at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital before eventually rising to the position of resident, and later becoming a pediatric surgical fellow.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement obtained by Variety. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

“As I move on from ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” Chambers added.

“Grey’s” is currently in its record 16th season on ABC, and also stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti.

In 2018, “Grey’s” renewal made it the longest-running primetime drama in the history of the network, and that record will continues to stretch out with the current season. It has also surpassed “ER” for being the longest-running medical drama earlier this year. The series was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Deadline first reported Chambers’ exit.

More to come…

  Justin Chambers'Grey's Anatomy' presentation, Arrivals, Paleyfest,

