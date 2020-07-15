Greg Kinnear Joins Courtney Cox in Starz Horror Comedy Pilot ‘Shining Vale’

Greg Kinnear has signed on for a leading role in the Starz pilot “Shining Vale.”

He joins previously announced series star Courtney Cox. “Shining Vale” is a half-hour horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.

Kinnear will star as Terry, Pat’s husband. He is described as a sweet, sensitive guy who enjoys a good laugh almost as much as a good cry. He assumed he was married to the perfect wife until she had an affair with their young handyman, destroying the kitchen island, and maybe his marriage. Ever the optimist, Terry is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his family together, including intensive couples therapy and cashing in all his assets to buy an Old Victorian house in the suburbs of Connecticut, trading his 12-minute commute for a 90-minute train ride into the city.

Kinnear’s recent TV credits include the CBS All Access reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” Season 6 of “House of Cards” at Netflix, and “Electric Dreams” at Amazon. He has been nominated for two Emmy Awards during his career — once for his guest role on “Modern Family” and before that for his starring role in the limited series “The Kennedys.” On the film side, he is known for his Oscar-nominated role in “As Good as It Gets” as well as roles in films like “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Sabrina,” and “You’ve Got Mail.”

He is repped by WME Entertainment and Anonymous Content.

The “Shining Vale” pilot is written and executive produced by Jeff Astrof, with Astrof and Sharon Horgan having written the story. Astrof executive produces under his Other Shoe Productions banner, while Horgan and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment also executive produce. Dearbhla Walsh will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television will produce. Senior vice president of original programming Susan Lewis is the Starz executive in charge of “Shining Vale.”