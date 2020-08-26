OWN Orders Drama Series ‘Delilah’ From ‘Greenleaf’ Creator Craig Wright

OWN has given a straight-to-series order to the drama series “Delilah,” which hails from “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright, Variety has learned.

The series will star Maahra Hill as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. Delilah’s doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her. Also joining the cast are Jill Marie Jones as Tamara Grayson, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward, who portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless, and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha, who plays Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Conant.

“On the heels of the incredible success story of ‘Greenleaf,’ we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig on this compelling new drama,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “Our viewers are going to deeply relate to this story that focuses on a powerful woman committed to her family and her community.”

Wright will executive produce the series in addition to writing. Charles Randolph-Wright and Cheryl Dunye will serve as directors on the series, with additional directors to be announced at a later date. Dunye will direct the pilot episode. Randolph-Wright, who previously worked on “Greenleaf,” will also executive produce along with Oprah Winfrey. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films, and will air on OWN in 2021.

“It’s an honor to work for Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to serve the network’s devoted fans,” Wright said. “‘Delilah’ continues the work we started on ‘Greenleaf,’ namely, bringing untold stories and fresh perspectives to our audience.”

“Greenleaf” aired for five seasons on OWN, with the final season recently wrapping up with the series finale on Aug. 11. Other current OWN dramas include “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day,” “David Makes Man,” and “The Haves and Have Nots.”