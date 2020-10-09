‘Green Lantern’ Series Gets Greenlight at HBO Max, Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim to Write

HBO Max has given out a series order to “Green Lantern,” Variety has learned.

Based on the DC Comics property, the show was first announced as being in development last year. Plot details are now available for the first time, however. The show will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.

HBO Max has ordered 10 one-hour episodes. The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti is under a rich overall deal.

Grahame-Smith is a novelist and screenwriter, whose onscreen credits include “The Lego Batman Movie” and “Dark Shadows.” He also wrote the novels that served as the basis for the films “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” having also written the screenplay for the former. He was also an producer on the two recent “IT” movies and on the reboot of “Child’s Play.”

He is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

DC fans will no doubt already be very familiar with Guggenheim, who in addition to working as a comic book writer, has written multiple DC projects for both film and television. He co-created and served as showrunner on the hit CW series “Arrow” as well as “Legends of Tomorrow.” He also co-wrote the 2011 “Green Lantern” film starring Ryan Reynolds.

He is repped by Syndicate Entertainment.

This is the latest DC show set up at HBO Max, with the streamer leaning heavily into the DC Comics IP controlled by parent company WarnerMedia. It was recently announced James Gunn is working on a series spinoff of his “Suicide Squad” film with John Cena attached to star. It was announced in July that Matt Reeves and Terrence Winter had received a series commitment from the streamer to create a series about the Gotham PD. The series is meant to tie in to the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson.

Other DC shows currently at HBO Max include “Harley Quinn,” “Doom Patrol,” and “Titans.” DC shows in development at the streamer include “Strange Adventures” and “Justice League Dark.”