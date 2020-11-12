‘The Great British Baking Show’ Bursts Into Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 List

“The Great British Baking Show” (or “Bake Off,” depending on your side of the Atlantic) is clearly not having too many soggy bottoms this season, at least as far as its viewership total is concerned.

The cosy cooking show has cracked into Nielsen’s top 10 list of most-watched shows on streaming for the week of Oct. 12. During that week, “Bake Off” was watched for a total of over half a billion minutes, placing it in fifth place in the overall list. Expect Paul, Prue, Noel and new host Matt Lucas to stay there for a while, given that the season is very much still in the oven with six episodes left after that particular week.

The rest of the top 10 looks pretty familiar to the week prior, with “The Haunting of Bly Manor” overtaking Emmy darling “Schitt’s Creek” into first position. Amazon’s “The Boys” dropped off the list for the first time in several weeks, meaning that Netflix was the lone streaming service represented this time around.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own detailed streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen factors in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its top 10 streaming measurements.

Here is this week’s top 10:

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix) (9 episodes) – 1,821 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 1,373 minutes (millions)

“The 100” (Netflix) (100 episodes) – 933 minutes (millions)

“The Office” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 900 minutes (millions)

“Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) (60 episodes) – 674 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 647 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 629 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 618 minutes (millions)

“Hubie Halloween” (Netflix) (1 episode) – 608 minutes (millions)

“The Blacklist” (Netflix) (152 episodes) – 591 minutes (millions)