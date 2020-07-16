Discovery Honors Grant Imahara With ‘Mythbusters’ Marathon

Discovery has announced that it will pay tribute to the late Grant Imahara with a marathon lineup of “Mythbusters” episodes.

A total of eight episodes will air across Discovery Channel and Science Channel on July 17 and 18. Imahara died from a brain aneurism earlier this week at the age of 49.

He served as co-host for more than 200 episodes of “Mythbusters,” beginning with season 3 in 2005, through 2014. The marathon’s episodes will feature some of Imahara’s favorite “MythBusters” moments, per Discovery, including a test to see whether an armor made of folded paper would hold up against an attack, and whether a hotel room shower curtain could be turned into a life-saving parachute.

The lineup also includes “Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011,” a one-hour special which saw Imahara serve as a tour guide through the International Robogames Competition, following everyday engineers and backyard brainiacs as they produced mechanized mayhem. An episode of the Netflix show “White Rabbit Project,” which Imahara co-hosted with fellow “Mythbusters” alums Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, will close out the marathon on Saturday night.

Discovery issued a statement shortly after news broke of Imahara’s death, describing him as “an important part of our Discovery family.”

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the Discovery statement read.

Take a look at the full lineup for the Imahara tribute below:

Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17

8 a.m. – Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011

9 a.m. – MythBusters: “Mailbag Special”

10 a.m. – MythBusters: “Motorcycle Water Ski”

11 a.m. – MythBusters: “Paper Armor”

12 p.m. – MythBusters: “Blue Ice”

Science Channel – Saturday, July 18

3 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 2011

4 p.m. – MythBusters: Shooting Fish in a Barrel

5 p.m. – MythBusters: Dog Myths

6 p.m. – MythBusters: Paper Armor

7 p.m. – MythBusters: Motorcycle Water Ski

8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: May G Force Be with You