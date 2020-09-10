Tamron Hall Dedicates Gracie Award to Breonna Taylor

Tamron Hall and Norah O’Donnell were among those honored on Thursday night at the The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s annual Gracie Awards.

“I dedicate this award to Breonna Taylor and the many other women who need us to speak up for them, whether it’s justice or just to tell their complete story,” Hall said during the streamed event.

“This is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson hosted on Thursday at 7 pm ET/PT, with winners and presenters all sending in recordings from off site.

Journalist Juju Chang was honored for her hard news feature, “Am I Next? Trans and Targeted.” “We wanted to tell the stories of these trans women of color who are not only under assault, but whose stories are often ignored,” Chang said. “We are particularly moved by the fact that the Gracies recognizes excellence in stories by women, for women, but most importantly, about women. This award recognizes that simple fact about these trans women.”

While accepting a news award, CBS anchor O’Donnell said, “I’ve been reflecting recently on all the trailblazing women who came before me and fought for my right to participate in democracy as a citizen and as a journalist, and yet I do still think that we still have so far to go. We need more women in leadership and in journalism. And this is particularly true for women of color, who are still sorely underrepresented.”

Other notable moments from the night included two performances by country singer Mickey Guyton and the Grand Award for Best TV Drama being given to the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy.” A video compilation also honored those who reported on COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement, despite the clear dangers the women faced.

Katy Perry sent in a recorded acceptance speech and performance for the Gracie impact award, as well. Still pregnant in the clip, she reflects on how her concept of being a woman is shifting as she steps into motherhood.

“I am learning new dimensions of what it means to be a woman right now, growing a little girl inside of me who I will hopefully pass down all these traits to,” Perry said. “I am so excited to meet my little girl and keep supporting ladies all over the world.”

The complete list of winners can be found on the Alliance for Women in Media website. The show itself is available to stream on their YouTube page, Facebook and Instagram.