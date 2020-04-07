‘Grace and Frankie’ Cast to Perform Live Table Read of Season 7 Premiere Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“Grace and Frankie” is the next Netflix show to set a live table read for charity, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The entire cast of the comedy series will take part in this live, virtual event on April 9 to read through the upcoming seventh and final season premiere episode, entitled “The Fallout.” Additionally, the cast will be raising awareness for Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Relief Program, which benefits food-insecure and isolated seniors.

The event is presented by Netflix’s comedy arm, Netflix Is A Joke, and after the live table read, the cast will participate in a live Q&A moderated by series co-creator Marta Kauffman.

This is the second Netflix series to take on such an endeavor; the first was the animated comedy “Big Mouth” on March 27, which supported Feeding America. Other series which have been doing virtual events amid the coronavirus pandemic include the 1990s sitcom “The Nanny,” whose cast reunited digitally for a live read of the pilot, as well as CBS’ freshman drama “All Rise,” which will deliver a virtual episode on the broadcast network on May 4.

The “Grace and Frankie” live table read and Q&A begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on April 9 on the Netflix Is A Joke YouTube page.

“Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry. The series is produced by Skydance Television for Netflix. The first six seasons are streaming now on Netflix, with the seventh and final season set to debut in 2021.