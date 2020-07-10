Gotham PD Series From Matt Reeves, Terence Winter Set in ‘The Batman’ World Ordered at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a series commitment to a drama set in the Gotham police department from Matt Reeves and Terrence Winter, Variety has learned.

The untitled series will be set in the world Reeves is creating for the feature film “The Batman,” with the intent being to launch a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. It is said to build on the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City. It is the first project announced under Reeves’ new overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” Reeves said.

Winter is writing and executive producing the series. Reeves will executive produce under his 6th & Idaho banner along with the company’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Dylan Clark will also executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

“We are so fortunate to have such great partners in Matt, Dylan, and Terry and unprecedented access to a wealth of IP from our partners at Warner Bros. and DC,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.

Reeves is currently directing and producing “The Batman,” which is slated to hit theaters in October 2021. Reeves’ other feature credits include “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” the former of which he co-wrote and directed and the latter he directed. On the television side, 6th & Idaho is currently producing the Netflix series “Away” and Amazon’s “Tales From the Loop.” The company is also behind the NBC drama pilot “Ordinary Joe” starring James Wolk. In television, Reeves co-created and executive produced the hit series “Felicity” for The WB alongside J.J. Abrams, and he directed the pilot and several additional episodes.

Winter previously served as a writer, executive producer, and director on the landmark HBO series “The Sopranos,” He earned 12 Emmy nominations for his time on the show, winning four. He then went on to create the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and co-created HBO’s “Vinyl,” serving as showrunner and executive producer on both shows. On the film side, Winter received an Oscar nomination for his work on the screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president ofTNT, TBS, and truTV. “This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film.”

Reeves is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Winter is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

This show will now be the second specifically about Gotham’s police department. Fox aired the drama series “Gotham” from 2014 to 2019 for five seasons and 100 episodes. The show chronicled the career of Jim Gordon prior to Batman’s first appearance in Gotham City.

This is also the latest DC television project to be set up at HBO Max. It was previously announced that J.J Abrams and Bad Robot Productions are developing a “Justice League Dark” series for the streamer. Others include an Aquaman animated miniseries, with Greg Berlanti executive producing two others — an untitled Green Lantern series and a series adaptation of “Strange Adventures.” Meanwhile, Elizabeth Banks is executive producing a comedy series in development at HBO Max called “DC Super Hero High.”

HBO Max is also airing or set to air multiple shows from the streaming service DC Universe. “Doom Patrol’s” second season is airing on both HBO Max and DCU, while the animated series “Harley Quinn” is set to become available on HBO Max as well in the near future.