Gotham Group Sets First-Look Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

Fox 21 Television Studios has closed a multi-year first look deal with The Gotham Group.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Bert Salke and his extraordinary team of executives at Fox 21,” said Gotham Group founder and CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. “They have an unsurpassed record of successfully launching and supporting television projects that speak to the zeitgeist and create a conversation. After working with them on so many projects over the past decade, it’s a dream come true to now officially be partners moving forward.”

Gotham Group is a management and production company. The company — led by Goldsmith-Vein, Gotham partner Jeremy Bell, and vice president of telelvision J.D. Goldberg — will now create projects on both linear and streaming platforms for the studio. Gotham recently produced the Disney Plus film “Stargirl,” which will bow later this year with “America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal making her scripted onscreen debut.

“Getting in business with The Gotham Group was a huge priority for me and everyone at Fox 21,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios. “Ellen Goldsmith-Vein is incredibly impressive, she’s smart, aggressive and a real force creatively. She has spectacular taste in material and talent alike and her company has a wealth of deep and meaningful relationships in the publishing world. We’re really excited about this deal.”

Gotham Group previously produced the “Maze Runner” film franchise. It is currently in production on the animated comedy film “Wendell & Wild” at Netflix. The film will feature the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele with Henry Selick directing. Netflix will also distribute the Gotham-backed film “Sorta Like a Rockstar,” based on the novel of the same name with Auli’I Cravalho attached to star. Production recently wrapped on that project. On the TV side, Gotham is in post-production on the USA Network pilot “Masters of Doom” and is developing “Washington Black” at Hulu.

WME and Nelson Davis brokered the deal on behalf of The Gotham Group.

(Pictured: Ellen Goldsmith-Vein)