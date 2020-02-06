×

Gotham Group Sets First-Look Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ellen Goldsmith-Vein
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Fox 21 Television Studios has closed a multi-year first look deal with The Gotham Group.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Bert Salke and his extraordinary team of executives at Fox 21,” said Gotham Group founder and CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. “They have an unsurpassed record of successfully launching and supporting television projects that speak to the zeitgeist and create a conversation. After working with them on so many projects over the past decade, it’s a dream come true to now officially be partners moving forward.”

Gotham Group is a management and production company. The company — led by Goldsmith-Vein, Gotham partner Jeremy Bell, and vice president of telelvision J.D. Goldberg — will now create projects on both linear and streaming platforms for the studio. Gotham recently produced the Disney Plus film “Stargirl,” which will bow later this year with “America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal making her scripted onscreen debut.

“Getting in business with The Gotham Group was a huge priority for me and everyone at Fox 21,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios. “Ellen Goldsmith-Vein is incredibly impressive, she’s smart, aggressive and a real force creatively. She has spectacular taste in material and talent alike and her company has a wealth of deep and meaningful relationships in the publishing world. We’re really excited about this deal.”

Gotham Group previously produced the “Maze Runner” film franchise. It is currently in production on the animated comedy film “Wendell & Wild” at Netflix. The film will feature the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele with Henry Selick directing. Netflix will also distribute the Gotham-backed film “Sorta Like a Rockstar,” based on the novel of the same name with Auli’I Cravalho attached to star. Production recently wrapped on that project. On the TV side, Gotham is in post-production on the USA Network pilot “Masters of Doom” and is developing “Washington Black” at Hulu.

WME and Nelson Davis brokered the deal on behalf of The Gotham Group.

(Pictured: Ellen Goldsmith-Vein)

More TV

  • Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

    Gotham Group Sets First-Look Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

    Fox 21 Television Studios has closed a multi-year first look deal with The Gotham Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Bert Salke and his extraordinary team of executives at Fox 21,” said Gotham Group founder and CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. “They have an unsurpassed record of successfully launching and supporting television projects that [...]

  • Shrill TV Show

    How 'Shrill's' Costume Designer Crafted Annie's 'Intentional,' 'Unique' Wardrobe

    In one of the final episodes of the second season of Hulu’s “Shrill,” Annie, played by Aidy Bryant, says, “It’s such a hunt to find cool clothes for fat women.” After two seasons, the messaging in “Shrill” is that there is a story to tell about women (and people) who have been seemingly invisible throughout [...]

  • Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are

    Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa-Inspired Comedy Scores Pilot Order at ABC

    ABC has added a second single camera pilot to its development slate. The network has issued a pilot order for “Work Wife,” a comedy inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor. The prospective series tells the story of a platonic male-female team whose [...]

  • "In Dreams Begin Responsibilities" - Multiple

    Edie Falco on 'Tommy's' #MeToo Tale: 'She's Seen All Kinds of Horrible Things'

    After years of playing formidable women such as Carmela Soprano (“The Sopranos”), Jackie Peyton (“Nurse Jackie”), Celeste Cunningham (“30 Rock”) and the real-life Leslie Abramson (“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”), Edie Falco is adding another to the list: Abigail Thomas aka the titular “Tommy” in CBS’s new cop drama. Falco’s Tommy is [...]

  • Lana Condor Variety Facetime Interview

    Lana Condor on 'To All the Boys' Sequels and Someday Playing Sandra Oh's Daughter

    When the high school romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” debuted on Netflix in 2018, the adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA best-seller was a groundbreaking benchmark for representation, casting Asian American actor Lana Condor (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) as Lara Jean, who wins the heart of class heartthrob Peter (Noah Centineo). The film was such a [...]

  • Writer's Room - Jennie Synder Urman

    Jennie Snyder Urman Extends Her Overall Deal at CBS Television Studios

    Jennie Snyder Urman has signed an extension to her overall deal with CBS Television Studios. She will remain at the studio through 2025 under the new deal which stipulates that CBS TV Studios has the exclusive rights to produce all television content she creates and develops alongside her creative partner Joanna Klein through their Sutton [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad