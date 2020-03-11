×

‘Gotham’ Alum Erin Richards Joins Vampire Drama Pilot ‘The Brides’ at ABC

Erin Richards
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Erin Richards has been cast in the final of the three lead roles in the ABC drama pilot “The Brides,” Variety has learned.

Richards will now star as one of the titular brides alongside Gina Torres and Katherine Reis, with Sophia Tatum, Chris Mason, and Goran Visnjic also set to star in the pilot. It is described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their nontraditional family.

Richards will play Renée Pélagie. One of the three Brides of Dracula, Renée is the head of a top modeling agency in New York City, known for her torrid affairs with her beautiful female models. In her former life, she was the wife of the Marquis de Sade when she invited Dracula into her “house of pain” and asked to be “turned” by him.

Richards previously starred in the Fox series “Gotham,” which recently ended after a five-season run. She also directed one of the final episodes of the series and recently directed an episode of the CBS drama “God Friended Me.” She previously starred in the Fox series “Breaking In” and appeared in the BBC series “Being Human.”

She is repped by Magnolia Entertainment in the U.S. and Curtis Brown Group in the U.K.

“The Brides” hails from the team behind “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Katy Keene,” with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of “Riverdale” and “Sabrina” in addition to the “Katy Keene” pilot, will direct the pilot in addition to executive producing. Warner Bros. Television, where both Berlanti Productions and Aguirre-Sacasa are under overall deals, will produce.

