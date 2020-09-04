‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot From HBO Max to Start Shooting in New York in October

Good morning, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl’s back.

The long-awaited “Gossip Girl” reboot from HBO Max will start production in New York in October, Variety has confirmed. According to a Warner Bros. spokesperson, shooting will start at the end of the month, though the specifics remain fluid. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group chief Ann Sarnoff also confirmed to press this week that production for the TV studio’s scripted series has started — or will soon — in Vancouver, New York and Los Angeles.

“Gossip Girl” is set eight years after the original show’s finale and will explore how social media has transformed the social scene of New York’s elites. It will follow a new generation of private school teens who are introduced to the Gossip Girl website.

Kristen Bell will return in the role of the narrator. Bell recently starred as Eleanor Shellstrop in NBC’s comedy “The Good Place,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for actress in a television series musical or comedy. She also reprised the voice role of Anna in Disney’s animated sequel “Frozen 2” and returned as “Veronica Mars” in Hulu’s eight-episode follow-up series.

The new cast features mostly unknown actors, and will star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak.

The 10-episode series hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will also serve as executive producers along with Joshua Safran and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will executive produce on behalf of Alloy Entertainment, and Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-executive producer for Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire. The producers are Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.