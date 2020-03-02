‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Emily Alyn Lind

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” sequel series has found one of its leads.

Emily Alyn Lind, whose recent credits include the Blumhouse-Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies,” has joined the cast in a leading role.

The new show, which was ordered straight to series in July 2019, is set eight years after the original’s finale and will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. It will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

Lind will play a character named Audrey, who has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there. Her other TV credits include the CBS medical drama “Code Black” and the ABC series “Revenge.” On the film side, she starred alongside Ewan McGregor in 2019’s “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep.”

The original “Gossip Girl,” which ended in 2012 after six seasons on the CW, was based on the YA novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered around the antics of a group of teens from the Manhattan elite. The combination of fashion and drama on the Upper East Side made the show one of the most popular on TV at the time. The show was headlined by a star-making central turn from Blake Lively, and featured a collection of other teen heartthrobs including Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen. Around four months ago, it was announced that Kristen Bell had signed on to return as the show’s narrator.

The 10-episode new series hails from original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Both will also serve as executive producers along with Joshua Safran, and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will executive produce for Alloy Entertainment, and Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-EP on behalf of Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios will produce.

Deadline first reported the news.