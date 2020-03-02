‘Gossip Girl’ HBO Max Series Adds Four to Cast

There’s one HBO Max series whose cast is growing pretty quick, XOXO Gossip Girl.

Mere hours after Emily Alyn Lind was confirmed as a cast member, four more players have been added to the ensemble of the “Gossip Girl” sequel. Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay have all jumped aboard the new show, which was ordered straight to series in July 2019.

Set eight years after the original’s finale, the “Gossip Girl” update will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. It will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

The original “Gossip Girl,” which ended in 2012 after six seasons on the CW, was based on the YA novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered around the antics of a group of teens from the Manhattan elite. The show was headlined by a star-making central turn from Blake Lively, and featured a collection of other teen heartthrobs including Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen. Around four months ago, it was announced that Kristen Bell had signed on to return as the show’s narrator.

Peak, whose credits include “ The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and the forthcoming Apple show “Home Before Dark,” is represented by Play Management, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Brown, who was a series regular on “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” is repped by Gersh and 11:11 Entertainment.

Fernandez, who is best known for playing a series regular role on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” reboot for three seasons, is repped by Innovative Artists, Edna Cowan Management, and Dave Ryan at Felker Toczek.

Finally Gotay, who is also set to star in the Anna Kendrick-Paul Feig HBO Max series “Love Life,” is by Artists & Representatives and Schachter Entertainment.

The 10-episode new series hails from original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Both will also serve as executive producers along with Joshua Safran, and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will executive produce for Alloy Entertainment, and Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-EP on behalf of Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios will produce.

Pictured above L-R: Jason Gotay, Johnathan Fernandez, Eli Brown and Whitney Peak.