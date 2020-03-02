×

‘Gossip Girl’ HBO Max Series Adds Four to Cast

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Steven Trumon Gray/Chad Wagner/Rowan Daly/ Tyler Pengelly/ Awesomeness TV

There’s one HBO Max series whose cast is growing pretty quick, XOXO Gossip Girl.

Mere hours after Emily Alyn Lind was confirmed as a cast member, four more players have been added to the ensemble of the “Gossip Girl” sequel. Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay have all jumped aboard the new show, which was ordered straight to series in July 2019.

Set eight years after the original’s finale, the “Gossip Girl” update will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. It will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

The original “Gossip Girl,” which ended in 2012 after six seasons on the CW, was based on the YA novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered around the antics of a group of teens from the Manhattan elite. The show was headlined by a star-making central turn from Blake Lively, and featured a collection of other teen heartthrobs including Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen. Around four months ago, it was announced that Kristen Bell had signed on to return as the show’s narrator.

Peak, whose credits include “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and the forthcoming Apple show “Home Before Dark,” is represented by Play Management, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Brown, who was a series regular on “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” is repped by Gersh and 11:11 Entertainment.

Fernandez, who is best known for playing a series regular role on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” reboot for three seasons, is repped by Innovative Artists, Edna Cowan Management, and Dave Ryan at Felker Toczek.

Finally Gotay, who is also set to star in the Anna Kendrick-Paul Feig HBO Max series “Love Life,” is by Artists & Representatives and Schachter Entertainment.

The 10-episode new series hails from original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Both will also serve as executive producers along with Joshua Safran, and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will executive produce for Alloy Entertainment, and Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-EP on behalf of Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios will produce.

Pictured above L-R: Jason Gotay, Johnathan Fernandez, Eli Brown and Whitney Peak.

More TV

  • Gina Torres'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' film premiere,

    Gina Torres to Star in Vampire Soap Opera Pilot 'The Brides' at ABC

    ABC’s female-led vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides” has cast Gina Torres in one of the lead roles, Variety has learned. The project is described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their [...]

  • 'Gossip Girl' HBO Max Series Adds

    'Gossip Girl' HBO Max Series Adds Four to Cast

    There’s one HBO Max series whose cast is growing pretty quick, XOXO Gossip Girl. Mere hours after Emily Alyn Lind was confirmed as a cast member, four more players have been added to the ensemble of the “Gossip Girl” sequel. Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay have all jumped aboard the new show, [...]

  • Emmys 2020 FYC Events Schedule

    All the Shows Holding Emmys FYC Events

    It’s that special time of year again when studios and networks put forth their Emmy-hopeful series and talent. With more than 500 scripted shows alone vying for Television Academy FYC event slots, some opt to build out their own spaces and present activations and stunts to capture additional voters’ attention. (Remember “‘Maisel’ Day”?) But for [...]

  • Ashley Zukerman

    Ashley Zukerman Cast as Robert Langdon in NBC Drama Pilot

    The NBC drama pilot about a young Robert Langdon has found its lead actor. Ashley Zukerman has been cast in “Langdon,” which is based on Dan Brown’s best-selling book “The Lost Symbol.” The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save [...]

  • Jo Ann Ross CBS Network Upfront

    ViacomCBS Expands 'See Her' Effort to Press for Better Female Potrayals

    Marg Helgenberger, Norah O’Donnell, Jessica Camacho and Carrie Ann Inaba will be among those taking part in a continuing effort by ViacomCBS to press for more accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising, marketing, media, and entertainment, an initiative led by the Association of National Advertisers’ “See Her” initiative. “We have more than a [...]

  • Jason Isaacs Star Trek Discovery

    Jason Isaacs Joins Sophia Bush in CBS Drama Pilot 'Good Sam'

    Jason Isaacs has been tapped for a lead role in the CBS medical drama pilot “Good Sam,” Variety has confirmed. He joins previously announced series lead Sophia Bush. In the show, talented yet stifled heart surgeon Sam (Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss (Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he awakens [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Hillary' Documentary, HULU, TCA Winter

    What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Hillary' and 'Dave' Debut

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dave” premieres on FXX and the Hillary Clinton docuseries launches on Hulu. “Breeders,” FX, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad