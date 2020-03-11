‘Gossip Girl’ Sequel Series at HBO Max Adds Four to Cast

The new iteration of “Gossip Girl” at HBO Max is continuing to build out its main cast.

Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zion Moreno have all joined the upcoming series. Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay were all previously confirmed to star in the show, and Kristen Bell had signed on to return as the show’s narrator.

Set eight years after the original’s finale, the “Gossip Girl” update will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. It will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

Gevinson’s previous credits include “Scream Queens,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Enough Said.” She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Doherty recently appeared in “High Fidelity” at Hulu and HBO’s “Catherine the Great.” He is repped by Anonymous Content, Olivia Bell Management, and Peikoff Mahan. Chanler-Berat is known for his work in stage productions such as “Next to Normal,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” and “Amélie.” He is repped by Gersh and Nani/Saperstein Management. Moreno previously appeared on TNT’s “Claws.” She is repped by Gersh and Vision Entertainment.

The original “Gossip Girl,” which ended in 2012 after six seasons on the CW, was based on the YA novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar and centered around the antics of a group of teens from the Manhattan elite.

The 10-episode new series hails from original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Both will also serve as executive producers along with Joshua Safran, and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will executive produce for Alloy Entertainment, and Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-EP on behalf of Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios will produce.

(Pictured from left to right: Adam Chanler-Berat, Zion Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson)