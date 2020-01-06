×
Gordon Ramsay Developing Single-Camera Chef Comedy at Fox

Chef Gordon Ramsay participates in National Geographic's "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, in Beverly Hills, Calif2019 Summer TCA - National Geographic Channels, Beverly Hills, USA - 23 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something funny at Fox.

The famous chef, who already has multiple unscripted shows on the network, is developing a single-camera comedy about, you guessed it, a chef.

The project has received a script order from Fox and also hails from writing executive producers Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, as well as Gail Berman and Fox Entertainment’s recently launched SideCar Content Accelerator.

The prospective series centers around a young chef named Laura, who decides to strike out on her own after a huge blow up with her perfectionist, demanding, Gordon Ramsay-like mentor. Thinking there’s got to be a better way to run a kitchen, she opens her own restaurant. But after a twist of fate throws them back together, she finds herself stuck with her opinionated, foul mouthed former boss, not only in her kitchen, but in her personal life too.

Although Ramsay might seem like a logical choice to play the opinionated mentor chef, sources say there are currently no plans for him to play a role in the series. He will serve as a non-writing EP via his Studio Ramsay banner.

The new show would add to Ramsay’s substantial Fox slate which currently includes “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” and “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.” The celebrated cook also recently hosted the National Geographic food-adventures series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.”

Cragg and Bradley previously created the ABC show “Uncle Buck,” which ran for a single season on ABC, and served as consulting producers on “Happy Endings” and “Scrubs.” The pair, who have set multiple pilots at various networks over the last few years, started off as in late night writers on Saturday Night Live and MadTV, respectively.

