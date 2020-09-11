Gordon Ramsay to Produce and Host BBC Game Show, ‘Bank Balance’

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, through his multimedia production company Studio Ramsay, has inked a deal with the BBC to produce and host the studio’s first ever primetime game show.

While Ramsay has hosted and judged plenty of cooking shows over the years, from “MasterChef” to “Hell’s Kitchen,” this will mark his first outing as a game show host.

“Bank Balance” is described as a “high-stakes, high-pressure, game show where contestants need both knowledge and nerves to succeed, where they can literally build themselves a fortune or see it come crashing down in an instant!”

Studio Ramsay is in discussions to bring the series to U.S. viewers. The series is slated to begin filming later this year. Bank Balance was commissioned by Kate Phillips, BBC Controller of Entertainment Commissioning. Jo Wallace is executive producing for the BBC.

The idea came from Studio Ramsay’s, Fernando De Jesus, Tom Day, Sam Smaïl and Bronson Payne; the show is exec produced by Gordon Ramsay and chief creative officer Lisa Edwards.

“This is going to be truly epic,” said Ramsay. “It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance. I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!”

BBC’s Phillips said that it was “fantastic” to have Ramsay hosting this new prime time game show, which “promises to test nerve, accuracy and knowledge as well as entertain you.”