×

Goran Visnjic Joins Vampire Soap Opera Pilot ‘The Brides’ at ABC

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Goran Visnjic arrives at the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3 at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Goran Visnjic, who rose to prominence playing one of the leads on “ER,” has found his next broadcast role.

The Croatian actor has been cast alongside Gina Torres in the ABC soap opera pilot “The Brides,” which is  described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their nontraditional family.

Visnjic will play the iconic role of Count Dracula, the powerful, ageless King of Night. In this version, Dracula has “turned” each of his three brides, but has been left for dead at his destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains while his three wives — Cleo, Renée, and Lily — flee to start a new life together.

“The Brides” hails from the team behind “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Katy Keene,” with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of “Riverdale” and “Sabrina” in addition to the “Katy Keene” pilot, will direct the pilot in addition to executive producing. Warner Bros. Television, where both Berlanti Productions and Aguirre-Sacasa are under overall deals, will produce.

Visnjic’s more recent roles include “The Boys” on Amazon, “Dollface” on Hulu and “Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Many viewers will likely know him from his role in the NBC series “Timeless.” Next up he’ll be seen in the independent feature “Fatima.”

He is repped by Management 360, WME and Attorney Barry Tyerman.

More TV

  • Goran Visnjic arrives at the LA

    Goran Visnjic Joins Vampire Soap Opera Pilot ‘The Brides’ at ABC

    Goran Visnjic, who rose to prominence playing one of the leads on “ER,” has found his next broadcast role. The Croatian actor has been cast alongside Gina Torres in the ABC soap opera pilot “The Brides,” which is  described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow [...]

  • innocence files

    Netflix Orders Innocence Project Docuseries 'Innocence Files' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has ordered a  docuseries titled “The Innocence Files,” Variety has learned exclusively. The hour-long episodes detail the personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have worked to highlight and overturn. The series is broken down into three parts — The Evidence, The Witness, [...]

  • Live PD A and E

    A+E Plans 'Virtual' Upfront Meetings as Coronavirus Concerns Grow

    A+E Networks said it would cancel the live presentation it had scheduled March 25 as part of the industry’s annual “upfront” ad-sales market, a move that will likely spur concern about whether any of the glitzy showcases will take place as New York and the world grapple with the spread of the coronavirus and growing [...]

  • THE ROOKIE - "Day of Death"

    TV Ratings: 'The Rookie' Scores Second Largest Audience Ever Behind 'American Idol'

    “The Rookie” leapt to its second largest audience ever (behind only the series premiere), thanks in no small part to a strong lead-in from “American Idol.” The Nathan Fillion series posted a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 5.1 million total viewers, beating the previous season 2 high of 4.9 million. Meanwhile “American Idol” [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    U.S. Markets Plunge, Trading Briefly Halted as Coronavirus Impact Rattles Investors

    U.S. equity markets opened sharply lower on Monday, triggering a 15-minute halt to stock trading minutes after bell rang as investors absorb the latest information on the impact of coronavirus around the world. The Dow Jones Industrial average was down 1,884 points, or 7.2%, at the start of the session. The S&P fell more than [...]

  • Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in

    PGA Tour Strikes Massive Golf-Rights Deal With CBS, NBC and ESPN

    The membership fees for TV’s golf club just got a lot more expensive. The PGA Tour, the organizer of the main professional men’s golf tours in the U.S., has struck a new nine-year deal with CBS Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN that significantly raises the costs of bringing golf to U.S. fans while gaining new [...]

  • Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing

    Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing to Expand into TV Drama and Music Content

    Raindog Films, the U.K. production company co-founded by actor Colin Firth and music industry veteran Ged Doherty, is to expand into TV drama, music content and documentaries after winning investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund. The U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund is run by private equity house Calculus Capital, with film and TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad