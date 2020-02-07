Disney Hopes to Wake New Viewers Up to ‘Good Morning America’

The anchors of ABC’s popular A.M. franchise will be wishing “good morning” to some Americans they might not typically see.

In a bid to tout “Good Morning America” to viewers who may not ordinarily watch the show, Walt Disney is getting ready to run a new promo campaign for the program across a wide range of its outlets, including ABC, FX, Nat Geo, Disney Channel, ESPN and ABC-owned TV stations. The promo will launch during ABC’s coverage of the Oscars on Sunday night.

The company has long run promos for “GMA” ( one recent effort showed scenes from the program while Pharrell’s “Happy” played in the background), but this marks the first time it will be doing so with the new media assets purchased from Fox Corporation under its umbrella.

“This is a time of real momentum for our show. And there’s no better time to highlight what our anchors do best – bringing light, clarity, warmth and straight forward news in an overwhelmingly busy news cycle,” says Michael Corn, senior executive producer of “Good Morning America,” via email.

The new promo showcases Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, the trio of anchors who greet “GMA” viewers at the top of the program. But it also has room for other personalities who often appear on the show, including Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer and Amy Robach. The Meghan Trainor song “Good Mornin’” plays throughout. The tagline: “Good morning, sunshine.”

The promo effort surfaces as “Good Morning America” continues its battle for viewers with main rival “Today.” While “GMA” is the nation’s most-watched morning-news program, the NBC series regularly wins more viewers in a more important category – people between 25 and 54, the demographic most favored by advertisers.

The margin of victory in both categories is razor thin. Among total viewers for the five days ended January 31, “GMA” only had 163,000 more viewers than “Today.” And among viewers between 25 and 54, “Today” had just 68,000 more than “GMA.” Each day brings a new development in the ongoing fight. Today,” which recently enjoyed a five-week run around the holiday as the most-watched morning program, snared more viewers overall than “GMA” on Wednesday, according to data from Nielsen.

NBC has long run promo campaigns across its various networks. One recent effort showed the “Today” anchors in a wintry milieu. NBC News also ran a promo last summer to call attention to the fact that co-anchor Hoda Kotb was returning to the program after taking maternity leave.