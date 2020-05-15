‘Good Girls’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC has renewed the dramedy series “Good Girls” for a fourth season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The news comes after the show’s third season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many productions to fall short of their episode orders after production was suspended across the board. Thus Season 3 of the show only consisted of 11 episodes, with the finale airing on May 3.

The series has averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers overall in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. It has performed well in multi-platform viewing, with the first two seasons currently available on Netflix.

It stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman along with Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs write and executive produce. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces, with Mark Wilding also executive producing. Universal Television is the studio.

NBC gave out a number of high-profile renewals this season. All three of the “Chicago” shows and “Law & Order: SVU” were picked up for three more seasons each as part of producer Dick Wolf’s new deal at Universal Television. Likewise, medical drama “New Amsterdam” was also renewed for three more seasons. NBC’s breakout hit “This Is Us” had previously been renewed for three more seasons, with the first of those airing this year.

NBC has also already renewed the comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Superstore.” Shows still awaiting word on new seasons are “Perfect Harmony,” “Manifest,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Indebted.”

Freshman drama “Bluff City Law” was not picked up for any additional episodes beyond its initial order and is not expected to return, while the comedy “Sunnyside” was moved off the schedule early in its run and is canceled. “The Good Place,” the revival of “Will & Grace,” and “Blindspot” all ended this season. “Council of Dads” didn’t start airing until March so a decision on its renewal chances will be made at a later date.