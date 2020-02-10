‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

ABC is renewing one of its highest rated shows the morning after the Oscars.

The Disney-owned network has picked up “The Good Doctor” for a fourth season. The news, announced by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, comes as “Good Doctor” is 13 episodes into season 3.

“’The Good Doctor’ has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” said Burke. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

The show, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, centers around Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.

“The Good Doctor” is ABC’s most-watched show this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across all linear and digital platforms, per the network, averaging 15.6 million multi-platform viewers. After seven days of delayed viewing, “Good Doctor” is averaging a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, which represents a whopping 125% average growth from Live+ Same Day. Total viewers-wise, it’s averaging 10.8 million viewers in L+7 through 13 episodes.

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing ‘The Good Doctor’ to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” added Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures TV.

David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner on the series which is based on the South Korean format of the same name, with Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee also executive producing.

In addition to Highmore, “The Good Dcotor” stars Antonia Thomas, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita.