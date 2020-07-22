HBO Max Adds ‘Gomorrah,’ Three Other Series to International Slate

HBO Max is expanding its slate of international series.

The WarnerMedia platform has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to four shows, namely Italy’s critically-acclaimed crimes series “Gomorrah,” Spanish drama “Veneno,” about a transgender TV personality, and two U.K. unscripted offerings in “Singletown” and “The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

Seasons three and four of “Gomorrah,” as well as its feature spinoff “The Immortal,” will be available to U.S. audiences for the first time as part of the deal.

The series join a growing list of international shows available on the streamer. Through its previously-announced deal with BBC Studios, HBO Max owns the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the likes of “Doctor Who,” Ricky Gervais’ original “The Office,” and Idris Elba’s “Luther.”

“We are building strong collaborations as we source distinctive fare from top international partners for our U.S. viewers, also with an eye to the near future when we will look to these partners to supply locally as we expand HBO Max internationally,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT TBS and truTV.

Some of the others international series recently acquired by HBO Max include “The Murders at White House Farm,” 1980s period drama series “Boys,” coming-of-age comedy “Pure,” romantic comedy series “Starstruck,” and Australian dramedy “Frayed.”

“As our world becomes more connected, so do our stories, and we are incredibly proud to be trusted as the U.S. home to this standout programming and to be working with such high-caliber talent from around the world,” said Jeniffer Kim, senior vice president of international originals at HBO Max. “The exceptional creators behind this slate have crafted stories that cross cultural borders and language barriers, allowing us to bring their authentic, meaningful, and entertaining content to our domestic audience.”

New unscripted series “Singletown,” which premiered on ITV2 last year, sees five couples hit pause on their partnerships and embark on an adventure back to the single life. Meanwhile “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” which is heading into its fourth season, hails from the same team as “The Great British Bake Off” and seeks to unearth Britain’s best home potter.

“Jen has led the charge on this slate and her eye for storytellers with unique voices and talent is unmatched in this space. Her collaborative relationships with our international partners have proven key as we build this new home for their exceptional content,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.