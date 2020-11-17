Golf Channel’s Lax COVID-19 Testing Resulted in ‘Multiple Infections,’ Below-the-Line Union Says

The Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has accused the Golf Channel of not providing regular COVID-19 testing for crews responsible for broadcasting portions of the PGA and LPGA Tour, leading to “multiple infections.”

The below-the-line union said while players and caddies have received rapid COVID tests prior to events, Golf Channel’s behind-the-scenes workforce is not afforded this same benefit. The union said the lack of testing has led to multiple infections among broadcast crews whose work requires substantial travel between locations and whose craft does not always allow for social distancing.

“With crews constantly traveling and coming into contact with players, other crew members, and event volunteers, broadcast workers are concerned that without regular testing protocols it’s a matter of time before a Golf Channel show turns into a spreader event,” said Justin Conway, who represents Golf Channel workers with IATSE.

A Golf Channel spokesperson denied the claims.