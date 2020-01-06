You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Ellen DeGeneres Plead for Help for Australian Fires at Golden Globes

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

As the devastating bush fires continue to ravage parts of southeast Australia, several Golden Globe nominees and winners chose to use their moment in the limelight to bring attention to the devastation and discuss climate change.

Russell Crowe, who couldn’t be at the awards ceremony, sent a message to be read on his behalf after his win for best actor in a television limited series or motion picture for his work as Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice.”

Russell Crowe could not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bush fires. He sent along this message in case he won,” said “Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston after presenting Crowe with his Golden Globe.

Crowe’s message: “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future. Thank you.”

Other Aussies in attendance at the Golden Globes commented on the developing situation.

“Our family is safe, but obviously many families have been put under enormous stress and duress right now. And we’re so deeply upset and worried,” Nicole Kidman said. “There’s enormous strength in the country right now in terms of camaraderie and helping each other. Obviously, we’re over here, so we’re going, ‘What can we do to help?’ But everyone has been so concerned, they know about it and there’s been such incredible support. So, thank you.”

Her husband, Keith Urban, chimed in adding, “There’s a lot of people who have lost so much down there already and there’s more to come, too. We’re not out of the woods; this is just really the beginning of summer. But people are doing amazing work down there. We want to thank everyone who’s been working so hard.”

The cause garnered attention from other attendees at the ceremony — Aussie and otherwise. New Zealand director Taika Waititi offered words of support at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday night. Carol Burnett Award honoree Ellen DeGeneres opened her acceptance speech with, “Australia I love you, my heart goes out to everyone suffering in Australia, all the animals that we’ve lost.”

Pierce Brosnan joined his children on stage to highlight their organization, Feed, that aims to tackle childhood hunger. Brosnan also shared his well wishes.

“And speaking of opening our hearts, all of us at the Golden Globes and the HFPA send our thoughts to the people affected by the bush fires in Australia — stay strong. We’re with you, God bless.”

 

More TV

  • Ellen DeGeneres - Carol Burnett Award77th

    Ellen DeGeneres Says She's Grateful for 'Hardest Times of Her Life' at Golden Globes

    Ellen DeGeneres said she was grateful for the hard times in her life while accepting the Carol Burnett Award at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. “I’m really happy for every single that happened in my life. I’m happy for the hardest times of my life. I feel like that’s what makes you,” DeGeneres said, referring to [...]

  • Game of Thrones Kit Harington

    'Game of Thrones'' Chilly Streak Continues at Golden Globes

    Winter has come for “Game of Thrones” in the Golden Globes department. The HBO behemoth walked away empty-handed from Sunday night’s telecast after a highly divisive final season. The result isn’t entirely surprising given that the show has only won a single Golden Globe in the past, and its only nomination this year was for [...]

  • Ramy Youssef Golden Globes

    Golden Globes: Ramy Youssef Delivers First Surprise of the Night With TV Comedy Actor Win

    Ramy Youssef kicked off the Golden Globes with something of an upset, winning the 2020 TV musical or comedy actor Golden Globe for his role in the self-titled, semi-autobiographical Hulu comedy “Ramy,” which he also created, writes, produces and directs. Youssef was up against tough competition, beating incumbent winner Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Bill [...]

  • Ricky Gervais Golden Globes

    Ricky Gervais Rips Scorsese, DiCaprio and 'Cats' in Expletive-Laden Golden Globes Monologue

    Ricky Gervais unsurprisingly pulled no punches in his Golden Globes opening monologue on Sunday night. Gervais has never been shy about taking shots at Hollywood during his past appearances at the Golden Globes and this year was no exception. Among those targeted by the caustic comedian were Martin Scorsese, Felicity Huffman, the Hollywood Foreign Press [...]

  • Vanderpump Rules Ferrari Crash

    Ferrari Crashes Into Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant in West Hollywood

    A Ferrari appeared to lose control and rammed into Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump on Sunday afternoon, forcing its closure for the afternoon. The restaurant, which is featured on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” is located in West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson and San Vicente Boulevards. The high-end silver sports car crashed through the patio [...]

  • Christian Bale Russell Crowe Golden Globes

    Golden Globes: Christian Bale Out Sick, Russell Crowe to Stay in Australia Amid Fires

    Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are among the Golden Globe Award nominees who will not make the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton tonight because real life intervened. Crowe, nommed for his work as Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice,” opted to remain in his native Australia. The actor has property in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad