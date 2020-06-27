‘Golden Girls’ Episode With Blackface Scene Removed From Hulu

Hulu has removed an episode of “The Golden Girls” containing a scene with characters in blackface.

“Mixed Feelings,” episode 23 in season 3 of the sitcom, aired in 1988. In the episode, Michael (Scott Jacoby), the son of Dorothy (Beatrice Author), plans to wed a much older Black woman, Lorraine (Rosalind Cash). Dorothy is critical of their age difference and Lorraine’s family disapproves of their daughter marrying a white man, so the two families attempt to stop the marriage.

Lorraine’s family arrives as Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) are testing out a new mud face treatment. The two greet the family with their masks still on, saying to them “This is mud on our faces, we’re not really Black.” A gif of the scene that was posted on Reddit can be viewed here.

Hulu’s removal of the episode of “The Golden Girls” is the latest in a string of shows that have had episodes taken down from their catalogues due to blackface.

On Friday, “The Office” creator Greg Daniels confirmed that a scene from the episode “Dwight Christmas,” in which a character is in blackface, has been edited out. “30 Rock” creator Tina Fey asked for multiple episodes of the show to be removed from streaming services for having characters in blackface, and both Netflix and Hulu have removed the “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” episode of “Community.” In addition, Hulu has removed three episodes of “Scrubs” and Netflix took the entire series “Little Britain” off of their platform for having blackface scenes.

A Hulu spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.