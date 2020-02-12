‘Godfather of Harlem’ Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

“Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker, has been renewed for a second season at Epix.

Production on the 10-episode second season, created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, will begin production in New York later in 2020.

“’Godfather of Harlem’ season one was a remarkable success, tripling previous viewership numbers for the network and earning acclaim from both critics and viewers alike,” said Epix president Michael Wright. “We couldn’t wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the team at ABC Signature to continue telling this compelling and extremely relevant story.”

The series centers around a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control.

In addition to Whitaker, who is also an executive producer, season one cast members included Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Rafi Gavron, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

“Godfather of Harlem” hails from ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer, while Brancato serves as showrunner.

The show joins DC drama “Pennyworth” in the renewed for season 2 column, after Epix renewed the Jack Bannon-led series about Batman’s butler in October, 2019.

News of the “Godfather of Harlem” pickup comes only a couple weeks after Epix decided to end another drama in “Perpetual Grace, LTD” after a single season. “Berlin Station” also wasn’t so fortunate last year, as it was canceled by the network after three seasons.